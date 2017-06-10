Republicans and the "I Hope" Fallacy.

James Comey's opening statement was a damning one.

"Those were lies, plan and simple," Comey said, adding that Trump "chose to defame me and, more importantly, the FBI" in those remarks.

This set the tone, and would be enough for most people to come away with the idea that the highly reputable Comey was not impressed with the conduct of President Trump, nor his grasp of ethics. However, at no point did anyone on either side of the isle, assert Comey's testimony as false.

The part that should bother everyone, but seems to NOT bother many conservatives is that Comey's interpretation of things was patently ignored by Republicans. Comey, the head of the FBI, was ignored when it came to his own interpretation of events. Let that sink in for a moment. Not only was he the only one in the room with Trump, but he is also a highly trained individual when it comes to reading people. Do you believe that F.B.I agents have to wait for a person to say "I'm a terrorist and am going to blow up a building" before they suspect the person has dangerous intent? Of course not! They are trained investigators. They know how to read body language. They know how to read between the lines. And Comey wasn't just another agent, he was the head of the F.B.I.

Now, lets take a realistic look at the words "I hope" as Comey testified that Trump used them in regards to Michael Flynn.

TRUMP: "I hope you can drop it."

To those lawyer types who make a living twisting the truth and creating reasonable doubt where there really shouldn't be any, the words "I hope" are a God send. The conservative news outlets and Republican questioners at the hearing would have us believe that the words "I hope" are simply wishful thinking. The whimsical musings of a person innocently expressing their feelings, with no intention of influencing an outcome.

Context is everything here.

People need to answer these questions honestly if there is to be any semblance of reality going forward;

- Why would Trump need to send everyone else out of the room if he was simply stating an innocent "hope"? Did he think that others would be surprised that he "hoped" the investigation would be dropped on Flynn?

- How would YOU interpret it if the POTUS called you for a 1-on-1 meeting and then said "About the investigation into Michael Flynn, I hope you can drop it."? Would "I hope really just sound like wishful thinking to you? Isn't it far more likely that you'd interpret that as "I want you to drop it" or "I need you to drop it"?

The fact that anyone is allowing themselves to believe that Trump was innocently expressing an opinion as if it were something Comey didn't already know is hard to swallow. How Trump has turned otherwise good people into ethically challenged enablers is heartbreaking.

The possibility that a President could get away with this kind of dishonest manipulation due to someone's weak claim that the words "I hope" were just stating an opinion, is a travesty.

His opinion was well known. He made sure the twitterverse knew that he personally liked Michael Flynn and wanted him to "Stay Strong". The only reason to have Comey to the White House and meet in seclusion was to attempt a manipulation. There can be no other logical explanation for anyone being honest with themselves

If you are one of those who needs to see the smoking gun to know that you've been shot, I pity you. Most of all though, I pity our children who may be learning from the example being set. And what do you benefit if you gain the whole world but lose your own soul?

AmericaMust 2017