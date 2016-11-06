If Comey wasn't sure there was evidence to change the ruling, he should have held this information until after the election. This should be the case for Trump, Clinton or anyone else who has invested in the Presidential race, only to have it undermined by information that turned out to be nothing new.Comey will be fired after the election, but it should happen right now.
Rep. Jason Chaffetz says FBI Director James Comey informs House members that agency has not changed its July conclusion regarding Hillary Clinton's use of personal email server - breakingnews.com
