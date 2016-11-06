Newsvine

AmericaMust

About Articles: 2 Seeds: 18 Comments: 3544 Since: Jun 2013

Rep. Jason Chaffetz says FBI Director James Comey informs House members that agency has not changed its July conclusion regarding Hillary Clinton's use of personal email server - breakingnews.com

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by AmericaMust View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONBreaking news - www.breakingnews.com
Seeded on Sun Nov 6, 2016 12:42 PM
Discuss:

If Comey wasn't sure there was evidence to change the ruling, he should have held this information until after the election. This should be the case for Trump, Clinton or anyone else who has invested in the Presidential race, only to have it undermined by information that turned out to be nothing new.Comey will be fired after the election, but it should happen right now.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor