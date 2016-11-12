Why Trump's Win Was Necessary for Liberal's

To most liberals it feels like the end of all things to know that Donald Trump will soon be sworn in as President of the United States. His victory signals an end to the progress and good will that the last 8 years has brought. The highest court will get back to its conservative slant, and people who were finally able to get healthcare will again become victims of insurance companies that put profit margin over human life. Certainly, the next 4 years will be painful in light of the progress that was being made.

However...

Do not despair! The tug of war between progress and regression will snap back in progresses favor with such ferocity that conservatives will never rebound again. IF Trump can make it through all 4 years of his term without being impeached, the damage he will do to the credibility of the GoP will ensure its final demise. Set aside the fact that Trump's marginal victory can easily be accounted for by looking into the tricks Comey and voter suppression played for a moment. Consider that conservatives just elected a D-list celebrity who's only claim to fame was being a generally self-centered, a-moral, insensitive and one-dimensional power monger who is so under qualified for the Presidency that he makes Barney Fife look like Sheriff Matt Dillion. That alone, however, is not all Dems should be happy about. The people he is surrounding himself with are just as crazy and unqualified. The next 4 years will require some fortitude to endure, but by the end, conservatives will have cut their own throats on the US and World stage, thus setting Democrats up for a long, long run of White house, and overall government wins.

For anyone still wanting to believe that Trump Presidency will be good, just know that the past predicts the future, and that is simply bad news for anyone Thinking Trump will be a better person as President than he has been for the last 70 years. Now we will see if he can even make it 4 years without being impeached. I actually hope so. I'd hate for the above possibility to not have a chance to fully play out.

With all of that said though, if, by some miracle Trump manages to actually do more good than harm, I will gladly retract this entire post. For now though, I am confident that I won't need to, and sad that it ever came to this.